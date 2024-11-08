SustyVibes, journalists, CSOs unite for climate action

SustyVibes, the Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID), have canvassed the need for collaborative efforts among the media and Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) to promote global climate advocacy.

This was the submission held by climate experts and media stakeholders during a pre-29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UNFCCC (COP29) stakeholders’ hangout held in Abuja,

The event, which brought together over 50 journalists, CSOs, climate advocates, and experts, provided an opportunity for them to strategise Nigeria’s priorities and set a unified agenda for COP29, which will be held in Baku, Azerbaijan, in December.

Speaking during the discourse, Amara Nwankpa, director of partnership and development, Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Foundation, emphasised the need for stakeholders to invest effort in energy transition as this remains the sure path to making the climate a bit sustainable.

According to Nwankpa, Nigeria’s path forward in the global climate conversation will depend on our ability to make incremental shifts towards renewable energy. She said stakeholders must see the upcoming COP29 as an opportunity to present a cohesive national plan.

Speaking during the session, Hannah Omokhaye, project manager at SustyVibes, highlighted the critical importance of partnerships in promoting advocacy on climate action

According to Omokhaye, for climate action to have a real impact, the media and CSOs need to work closely to amplify voices and ensure accountability.

She said advocacy campaigns for climate action can only be successful if the media and civil society collaborate.

Speaking also, Nicholas Adeniyi, project manager at CJID, urged journalists to pay adequate attention to Nigeria’s climate commitments.

“It is crucial that we use innovative storytelling to engage the public. The more people understand the urgency of climate change, the more pressure there will be on our leaders to follow through on their promises,” Adeniyi stressed.

Also, Maryam Ahmad, senior analyst at Gatefield, reiterated the need to maintain the momentum, stating that “the networks established must continue beyond the gathering. Together, we can drive the climate action that Nigeria desperately needs.”

