Sustainability of Ogoni water project critical – Giadom

The Project Coordinator of the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP), Ferdinand Giadom, has observed that the sustainability of the water project in Ogoniland was critical to providing water for future generations.

Giadom made the remark in an interview with newsmen, shortly after the inspection of water project sites in Ogoniland, in continuation of a two-day workshop with the theme: ‘Sustainable Potable Water Supply to Ogoni communities; Challenges and Solutions,’ which was held in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

He raised concerns over the Nsisioken water facility, which he said was sited close to the contamination point while hoping that the contractor will do the needful to correct the anomaly.

He said that the essence of the workshop was to look at innovative means and ways to sustain water facilities provided by HYPREP in Ogoniland.

King John Mkpe, the traditional ruler of Elesa community, maintained that the community must collaborate with HYPREP to protect the water project from every act of vandalism, as this will checkmate and secure the good thing they have done.

The paramount ruler thanked HYPREP for giving them water but expressed concerns that there are many people who don’t know how to use water, saying water is key to life.

Johnson Otu, a professor, said that the inspection would enable water experts to monitor and have updates on the facilities provided by contractors to create improvements where necessary.

At the Elesa Eleme community, the project manager, Kingsley Okeke told the stakeholders that the water project was important to Ogoni people, as they have a mini laboratory as the rehabilitation work has two booster stations with overhead tanks and a treatment plant provided to reduce the water pH to World Health Organisation standard of 7ppm pH with 4 borehole points.

The team tasked the water contractors at Bori, Tarabor, Korikoro, Nowa to use the appropriate materials and international standards to complete the project on schedule.

Most of the water projects will provide 450 cubics of water to the communities when completed, as water is one of the core mandates of HYPREP.

A team from United Nation Environment Programme (UNEP) that conducted the report on the Ogoni environment and other stakeholders participated in the tour.