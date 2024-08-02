Suspend protests, allow dialogue, Adegboruwa appeals to protesters

Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, a human rights lawyer, has called for the suspension of the ongoing #EndBadGovernance nationwide protests.

The protest, which kicked off on Thursday, was scheduled to be held for ten days.

While the anti-government demonstrations were largely peaceful in the south, it was characterised by violence, looting, and clashes with security personnel in Kano, Katsina, Yobe, Abuja and some parts of the northern region.

In a statement on Friday, Adegboruwa, who is the counsel for the “Take It Back Movement,” one of the organisers of the protests, urged protesters to withdraw from their various locations and suspend the protests immediately and indefinitely to allow for meaningful dialogue and engagement with the government.

“Though the intention of the organisers was to achieve peaceful and well-coordinated protests, it would seem that fifth columnists and some angry persons infiltrated the ranks of the protesters to derail their laudable mission,” he said.

“I appeal to the protesters to withdraw themselves from their various protest grounds and to suspend the protests immediately and indefinitely, in order to give room for meaningful dialogue and engagement with the government.

“Given that the protests were said to have been hijacked by sponsored agents, it is necessary to avoid further losses and casualties.

“The organisers of the protests and their representatives should embrace dialogue with the government,” he added.

Adegboruwa expressed regret over the deaths and losses recorded during the demonstrations. He emphasised that such outcomes were never the goal of the protests and extended his condolences to the families of the deceased security personnel and protesters.

On the eve of the protests, Adegboruwa had urged the organisers to reduce the planned 10-day action to a single day.

Adegboruwa called on President Bola Tinubu to directly address the nation and engage with the protesters through their representatives. He suggested that the government should form a committee of reputable individuals to meet with the protesters and address their concerns.

The protesters are demanding the restoration of petrol subsidies and the forex regime. They also call for the government to address food shortages, unemployment, and wasteful spending by those in power.

Other demands include immediate reforms of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), along with renewed efforts to combat corruption among politicians.