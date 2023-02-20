Suspected thugs kill APC member in Osun

Ebenezer Alaro, a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State, has been allegedly killed by suspected political thugs in Ilesa on Friday.

The deceased, an APC member in Ward 9, Irojo, Ilesa East local government council area of the state, was said to have been murdered in front of his father’s house on Aromire Street in Ilesa.

Alaro, it was gathered, was tracked down and shot dead after taking part in an early morning rally organised by the speaker of the House of Assembly, Timothy Owoeye, to rally support for APC candidates in the upcoming February 25 election.

Meanwhile, the APC in the state said the deceased was allegedly murdered by thugs from an opposition party.

Sooko Tajudeen Lawal, the acting chairman of APC in a statement said, ” It was learned that Alaro, who was the driver of the Cabsta vehicle used by the APC candidates for the party’s resumed ward-by-ward rally in the constituency, was chased to the front of his father’s house where he was shot around 1:00 p.m. by hoodlums led by ‘Bongo,’ a notorious thug in the community.

“It was gathered that Omirin was earlier sighted at Irojo Junction of the ancient town in the midst of masked men in police uniform who went on rampage alongside the PDP thugs, an incident which subsequently led to the killing of the APC member.”

Meanwhile, the Osun speaker has called on the Nigeria Police Force to leave no stone unturned in unraveling the circumstances leading to the murder of the deceased.

Read also: 98 percent of PDP members in Lagos are with Atiku – Owokoniran

Owoeye, through his media aide, Kunle Alabi stated that such heinous crime if not quickly investigated and perpetrators docked could aggravate an already- tensed situation that could lead to a breakdown of law and order in the state before and during the forthcoming elections.

“It is quite unfortunate that one of our devoted party members was murdered after our rally on Friday, politics shouldn’t be a do-or-die affair. The young man who was actively involved in the rally was shot in front of his father’s house.

“The police and other relevant security agencies must be seen to be alive to their constitutional responsibility of protecting lives of citizens. A quick investigation into the murder will serve as deterrent to people who are hell bent on distrusting the peace of our society,” he said.

However, the PDP in a statement signed by its acting chairman in the state, Akindele Adekunle, said it was the APC thugs who on Friday descended on the homes of the father PDP candidate for the Ilesa East/Ilesa West/ Atakunmosa-East/Atakunmosa-West Federal Constituency, Olusanya Omirin, in Ilesa East local government, causing major scare for the octogenarian who had to run for safety as live bullets rain down on his building.

He said, “similar despicable attack was visited on the home of the father of the immediate PDP chairman of the state, Sunday Bisi, which threw residents, especially the PDP chief old man in palpable fear.