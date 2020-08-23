Suspected serial killer, Shodipe, rearrested in Ibadan

Oyo State Police Command on Sunday confirmed the re-arrest of Sunday Shodipe, the suspected Ibadan serial killer.

The operatives of the command were said to have rearrested the suspect at his grandmother’s place in Ojoo area of the state.

Confirming the development, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Olugbenga Fadeyi, said, “The suspect has been rearrested and is currently in police custody.”

The 19-year-old Shodipe confessed to have killed five women at Akinyele Local Government Area of the state.

He escaped from the Mokola police station on Tuesday, August 11.

This prompted a wave of protests by the youths and journalists, but the state Commissioner of Police, Joe Nwachukwu Enwonwu, assured that everything had been put in place to ensure the rearrest of the suspect.

A N500,000 bounty was placed on Shodipe’s head by the police last Thursday.