Suspected B/Haram terrorists attack IDPs housing project in Borno

Dalwa Village, located 10 kilometres from Maiduguri along the Damboa-Molai road, was the target of a suspected Boko Haram attack on Monday night. The assailants destroyed several houses under construction by the Borno State government, which were part of a resettlement project for displaced persons.

According to intelligence sources, the terrorists entered the village under the cover of darkness and focused their assault on structures meant to house families returning to the region after years of displacement caused by insurgency.

Zagazola Makama, a security analyst reported that this marked the third attack on the facility within a month, with two prior assaults involving Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs).

Makama said the housing project in Dalwa was a key component of the Borno State government’s strategy to restore normalcy and resettle communities affected by years of insurgency.

“However, the repeated attacks highlight the persistent security challenges in the region, as Boko Haram continues to target efforts aimed at rebuilding and stabilising the area”, he added.

The attacks have raised concerns about the safety of resettlement initiatives and the resilience of communities struggling to rebuild their lives.

