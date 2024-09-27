Boko Haram logistics courier arrested during raid by MNJTF

The Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) under Sector 3 in a breakthrough has apprehended a high-profile Boko Haram logistics courier, identified as Garba Buda, in Guzamala local government area of Borno State.

Chief Military Information Officer, Lt Colonel Olaniyi Osoba in a press statement issued revealed that the 30-year-old suspect has been on the wanted list of MNJTF for a while following the crucial role he played in supplying logistics to the terrorist group.

Lt Col Osoba noted that the Suspect has been closely monitored with human intelligence and surveillance efforts resulting to his arrest while he was on transit in Monguno town after a successful intelligence operation.

He said Buda’s arrest is a significant blow to Boko Haram’s operations in the Lake Chad region, as he was known for facilitating the movement of supplies between Monguno town and the Southern Tumbus in the Lake Chad area.

Items recovered from him shed light on his activities, including a lighter, pocket mirror, comb, cap, and wristwatch. He is currently in custody, undergoing a thorough profiling investigation.

In a related development, MNJTF troops carried out a raid on a Boko Haram/ISWAP enclave in Kukawa Local Government Area in Borno State, disrupting the terrorists’ operations in the area. The terrorists fled upon the troops’ arrival, leaving behind their logistics, which were subsequently destroyed.

These successful operations represent a significant step forward in the ongoing fight against terrorism in the Lake Chad region, demonstrating the commitment of security forces to dismantle terrorist networks and ensure the safety of the local population.