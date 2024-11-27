Surveyor-general seeks increased funding to address Nigeria’s geospatial gap

Abuduganiyu Adebomehin, surveyor-general of the Federation (SGoF), has called for increased funding to address Nigeria’s geospatial information needs.

He made this appeal on Wednesday during a familiarization visit by Muhammad Goronyo, minister of state for works, to the Office of the Surveyor General of the Federation in Abuja.

In a statement issued by Sani Datti, head of press and public relations, the SGoF highlighted the critical role of the office in Nigeria’s development.

“The Office of the Surveyor General was established in the early 1900s and has been instrumental in defining the entity called Nigeria by delineating sub-national boundaries,” Adebomehin said.

The surveyor-general emphasised the office’s constitutional mandate to meet the country’s geospatial information needs for sustainable national development.

However, he expressed concern over persistent funding gaps, which have hampered its ability to fulfill this mandate effectively.

Citing one example, he noted that Nigeria has developed only 51 of the 200 required Continuously Operating Reference Stations (CORS) recommended by the United Nations.

“These stations are crucial for various purposes, including search-and-rescue operations, mechanized farming, and combating insurgency.

“CORS allows personnel to pinpoint their locations and plays a vital role in addressing security challenges, but we need funding to meet this target and to resolve boundary issues across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory,” he said.

In his remarks, the minister of state for works stressed the importance of geospatial data for national development, saying it is essential for planning and economic growth.

“Mapping data is critical for various sectors, including agriculture and water resources. It also plays a vital role in addressing the security challenges facing the country,” Goronyo noted.

The minister commended the surveyor-general and his team for their achievements despite resource constraints, describing the office as pivotal to President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

He assured his commitment to supporting the office in overcoming its challenges, particularly in infrastructure, staff welfare, and resource development.

He also reiterated the government’s resolve to enhance the office’s capacity to contribute meaningfully to national development.

