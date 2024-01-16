Supreme Court: Let your victory spurs more service for Bauchi, Usman urges Bala

Bala Abdulkadiri Mohammed, governor of Bauchi State and his Deputy, Mohammed Auwal Jatau have been advised to allow their victories at the Supreme Court spur them for more service delivery for the people of the state.

The advice was given by a retired Army General, Yakubu Usman, who also is the chairman and chief executive officer of Spiderweb Security Company Limited.

In a statement he signed on behalf of himself, staff and management of his company, Usman congratulated the governor and his deputy on their victories from the governorship election petition tribunal to the Supreme Court.

He said that the ruling from the tribunal to the Supreme Court was a confirmation of the perfect will of God and the irrefutable choice of Bauchi people.

According to him, Bauchi State has witnessed rapid development, especially in the areas of peace, security, education and healthcare.

He also urged all indigenes, irrespective of political party and ethnic affiliations, to rise up and support the Bala administration.

“It is clear that you have put in a lot of hard work and dedication to deserve your re-election for another four years in office to pilot the affairs of Bauchi State. Your achievement in the last four years is a testimony that Bauchi State will grow in leaps and bounds and attain more heights under your watch in another four years in infrastructural development, security and peaceful co-existence among different ethnic groups living in Bauchi State.

“Your Excellency, your victory at the Supreme Court and the massive votes you polled across the state at the last election to come first among other qualified candidates is a sign that you are the popular choice of the peace-loving people of Bauchi State.

“I urged you to continue to build Bauchi State as the best state in the North East and in Nigeria as a whole for more sustainable developments in terms of rapid and mega economic development,” he said.

He also urged the governor to focus more on security, women empowerment, youth development and peaceful co-existence of all ethnic groups in the state.