Supreme Court hit by economic crunch, unable to meet obligations – CJN

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Tanko Muhammad has officially reacted to the allegations of uncaring attitude levelled against him by his fellow Justices of the apex Court.

The CJN in his official reaction on Tuesday in Abuja, the CJN admitted that the Supreme Court like any other establishment in the country at the moment has been hit by devastating economic crunch.

Mohammad said the apex court under his leadership can no longer meet some of its obligations to Justices especially in the area of welfare.

He however said that the memo sent to him by the aggrieved Justices notwithstanding, there is no rift between him and other Justices of the court

Amongst the several issues raised by the Justices of the Supreme Court, they noted that some Justices sworn on the 6th day of November 2020 were yet to be accommodated by the Court.

They noted that the newly sworn- in Justices of the court have not received their full complement of vehicles to date, while some of the vehicles supplied to the Justices are either refurbished or substandard.

They said the apex Court also failed to nominate them for regular foreign workshops and trainings per annum with an accompanying person for reasons of age.

“Since Your Lordship’s assumption of office Justices only attended, two workshops in Dubai and Zanzibar. They were not accorded the privilege of travelling with accompanying persons as was the practice. Your Lordship totally ignored this demand and yet travelled with your spouse, children and personal staff.

“We DEMAND to know what has become of our training funds, have they been diverted, or is it a plain denial? Your Lordship may also remember that the National Assembly has increased the budgetary allocation of the Judiciary.

The Justices also demanded for qualified legal assistants in order to offer our best.

The Supreme Court, apart from being the highest Court in the land, is a policy Court, is confronted with various complex legal issues of national significance with the addition of time bound matters coming in between our regular Court sittings.

The state of health care in the Court has deteriorated; the Supreme Court clinic has become a mere consulting clinic. Drugs are not available to treat minor ailments. There is general lack of concern for Justices who require immediate or emergency medical intervention.

Your Lordship has not addressed the issue of our rules Court.

The Rules of Court are the immediate tools employed by Justices to dispense Justice to Court users. Your Lordship has kept the amended Rules of Court for almost three years now, awaiting your signature. We strongly believe the new rules will aid speedy dispensation of Justice.

Recently, the Chief Registrar served Justices with an internal memo, that electricity would be supplied to the Court between the hours of 8am and 4pm daily, for lack of diesel.

The implication of this memo is that the Justices must finish their work and close before 4pm.

“Your Lordship with all due respect, this is the peak of the degeneration of the Court; it is the height of decadence, and clear evidence of the absence of probity and moral rectitude.

“Your Lordship, this act alone portends imminent danger to the survival of this Court and the Judiciary as an institution, which is gradually drifting to extinction. The Judiciary is an arm of Government.

The memo was signed by fourteen Justices of the Court

Bu the CJN in his reaction entitled “State Of Affairs In The Supreme Court And Demand By Justices Of The Supreme Court”, noted that the apex Court is also to the current economic and socio-political climate prevailing in the country

“Judges in all climes are to be seen and not heard, and that informed why the CJN refrained from joining issues until a letter, said to be personal, is spreading across the length and breadth of the society.

“This was akin to dancing naked at the market square by us with the ripple effect of the said letter

The CJN who noted that the Supreme Court definitely does not exist outside its environment, admitted that “it is also affected by the economic and socio-political climate prevailing in the country. Besides that, the Apex Court has to a larger extent, been living to its constitutional responsibility”

“When a budget is made, it contains two sides, that’s the recurrent and the capital, yet all the two are broken down into items. The Federal Government releases the budget based on the budget components. And it’s an offence to spend the money meant for one item for another.

“Take for instance, the Supreme Court budgeted this year to re-roof and rehabilitate its complex built over 30 years ago and that is being done.

” The work on the extension of the complex is near completion, the esthetic lawns and cleanness of the perimeters are being well kept, and security and water supply are adequately provided for his brother Justices in their offices and residences.

“During the period of pandemic, a profound and extra-care was maintained to avoid causalities among them as well as the staff generally. It would have amounted to an act of irresponsibility to divert money meant for the above for otherwise.

“The accusation so far, in summary is that more or all ought to have been done and not that nothing has been done; which is utopian in the contemporary condition of our country.

“Before eight new Justices were appointed in 2020 onto the Apex Court bench, there was no additional budget to provide new chambers with equipped library, legal assistance, residential accommodations and logistics for them.

“The Apex Court has to make do with the resources at its disposal to meet their needs over time. All the Justices of this Court has at least a legal Assistant, except some may opt for more.

“One of the CJN’s legal Assistants (now Justice Aina) was appointed to Abuja FCT High Court last month, while another (Barr Ramatu) died three months back. Generally the Judiciary is looking up to recruitment of more legal assistance and other supporting staff this year.

“Besides, two Supreme Court Justices died within the period under consideration. Both the four retirees and the two departed cost the court some funds in the forms of gratuities and allowances.

“Two weeks ago, eight Supreme Court Justices were nominated for a workshop in London as the court cannot take all of them there at once otherwise the job would suffer. They would be going in batches.

“Accommodations are being gradually provided for the few that are yet to get. There is none of the Apex Court Justices without SUV and back up cars. If any of them were purchased but refurbished, the external and internal auditors are here in the court to take those that bought them up over it.

“The high cost of electricity tariff and diesel are national problem. The Chief Registrar might have budgeted for N300 per litre but diesel is now selling for over N700 per litre and therefore has to find a way around it without even bringing it to the attention of the CJN. But there is no way the generator would be put off if the Court is sitting.

“The amendment of court rules is on the process, it has to be critically reviewed to avoid conflict with the constitution and other extant laws. Not all the CJN has reviewed the rules in the past. Within the three years his brother Justices mentioned came the pandemic and the judiciary workers’ strike.

“The internet services have been restored to Justices’ residences and chambers, just as some allowances have been paid to them. The CJN held a meeting with his brother Justices last Thursday and another one is due to hold this week.

“The general public should be rest assured that there’s no hostility or adverse feelings amongst the Justices of the Supreme Court, as everyone is going about his normal duty.