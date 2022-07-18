Supply Chain Africa launches Covinnovation Magazine

Supply Chain Africa released the premiere issue of the publication’s e-magazine recently in Lagos. The theme of this edition, Covinnovation, was created to spotlight innovation inspired in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The edition also highlights Africa’s top investment hotspots and what stakeholders in the continent must do to help Africa’s supply chains achieve sustainability.

The edition features top executives like Emmanuel Asika, country head – Nigeria & Omnichannel manager – Africa Central & East (ACE), HP, Matteo Volpi, CEO, IO Materials Services, and Simba Nyanyiwa, senior manager- Supply Chain (Global Technical Team), VillageReach.

Speaking on why Supply Chain Africa was founded, Adebayo Adeleke, CEO, and founder highlighted that “Supply Chain Africa itself is an innovation spurred by the pandemic. African supply chains became topical because of COVID-19. Many people who didn’t understand it now had to pay attention.”

“As a result of the pandemic, the challenges in our logistics and overall supply chain as a continent were exposed on a global scale. It was clear we needed to build our intelligence network, hence Supply Chain Africa,” he added.

Free access to the Covinnovation magazine can be found on its website. Supply Chain Africa is a digital platform advancing African supply chains and enabling life and business on the African continent. We connect the world to Africa’s supply chain trends and innovations while highlighting expertise, peculiarities, and change makers.