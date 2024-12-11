Sulaiman-Ibrahim, women affairs minister, advocates death by hanging for rapists

Imaan Suleiman-Ibrahim, the Minister of Women Affairs, has called for capital punishment for rapists, as a critical measure to combat violence against women and girls in Nigeria.

Speaking at a rally in commemoration of the 16 Days of Activism, against Gender-Based Violence (GBV) in Lafia, Nasarawa State Capital, Sulaiman-Ibrahim declared that punitive measure would deter anyone indulging and causing an increase in the cases of rape in Nigeria.

The Minister warned that, no community should condone rape and other forms of gender-based violence, saying the Ministry of Women Affairs is working towards strengthening its legal framework for better enforcement.

The Minister, who stressed the need for stiffer penalties to deter such crimes, insisted on death by hanging for perpetrators of rape.

“This Administration, under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is committed to ensuring a safe society, where women and girls can thrive and achieve their full potential,” Suleiman stated.

She emphasised the importance of collaboration among community leaders, civil society organizations, and other stakeholders in eradicating gender-based violence.

“Unity is essential in fostering equality and ending violence against women and girls,” she added.

Governor Abdullahi Sule, who took part at the rally, vowed to punish perpetrators of GBV in the State, decrying, however, the spate of GBV in the State, just as he pledged that Government would take stringent measures to tackle the menace.

“Government will not longer tolerate any form of GBV, particularly rape, defilement, domestic violence and other forms of abuse.

“There is a law in the state that prohibits all forms of GBV; this law also spells out appropriate sanctions for perpetrators.

‘We will use this law to prosecute all perpetrators of GBV in all parts of the state,” he said.

