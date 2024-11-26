Minister advocates stronger legal reforms to combat gender-based violence

Imaan Suleiman-Ibrahim, minister of women affairs, has called for a stronger legal reforms to ensure more severe punishment for offenders of gender-based violence (GBV).

Suleiman-Ibrahim made this statement on Tuesday in Abuja during the line-up of activities marking ‘the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence’ campaign.

The minister said life imprisonment or, in extreme cases, death penalty should be considered for those found guilty of such violence, stressing that current laws have “loopholes” that allow perpetrators to escape with minimal penalties.

The minister highlighted the need for harsher punitive measures, pointing out that existing laws such as the Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) Act and the Child Rights Act often allow offenders to receive fines or lesser sentences, which she deems insufficient.

“Gender-based violence is not just a women’s issue. It is a societal problem that demands the active involvement of men and boys.

She also emphasised that fighting GBV requires a coordinated effort from all sectors, including government, civil society, the private sector, and individuals.

Suleiman-Ibrahim expressed confidence that the support of Nigeria’s leadership, particularly President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and First Lady Senator Oluremi Tinubu, would propel the campaign forward.

She also acknowledged the historical significance of this year’s theme, which aligns with commitments made at the 4th World Conference on Women in Beijing nearly 30 years ago.

The Beijing Platform for Action remains a crucial global framework for gender equality and the fight against violence.

This year’s theme, “Unite Campaign: Towards Beijing to Prevent Violence Against Women and Girls,” underscores the importance of collective action to address GBV.

Share