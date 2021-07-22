Sujimoto boss, Ogundele named Vanguard Young Entrepreneur of the year 2020

Sijibomi Ogundele, luxury real estate entrepreneur, billionaire businessman and managing director of Sujimoto Construction Limited has been awarded the Vanguard Young Entrepreneur of the year 2020.

The award presented to him on Monday at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Lagos is reserved for young business leaders who have distinguished themselves in their chosen field of business and career.

Ogundele was selected through a very rigorous vetting process by the Vanguard Newspaper editorial board. He received the award alongside governors of Lagos state, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Kaduna, Nasir El Rufai; Abia, Victor Ikpeazu and Ondo, Rotimi Akeredolu who received awards in different categories.

Leading businessmen, Abdul Samad Rabiu of BUA Group, Femi Otedola of Forte Oil, and several others were among the recipients of the Vanguard award.

While receiving the award, Ogundele thanked Uncle Sam Amuka and all the members of the Vanguard Editorial Board for recognizing their committed efforts.

“I want all present here to know that I will never take this award for granted, and most importantly, we promise you that we shall never sleep on our past achievements, but we shall use this award as a mantle, that will propel us to achieve beyond all human expectations,” Ogundele said.

He also dedicated his award to all the achievers and dreamers; the Josephs, those who do not only dream but persevere to become prime ministers of their generation.