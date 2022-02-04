Successful profiling of entrepreneurs in Delta is our major achievement -Okowa’s aide

Shimite Bello, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s aide, has revealed that one of the major achievements recorded by her office in two years was to have successfully profiled entrepreneurs in Delta State, for the export market.

Bello, who is the executive assistant to Delta Governor and coordinator Delta-UNIDO Centre and Export Initiatives, made the disclosure in an exclusive interview with BusinessDay in Asaba.

“We’ve been able to train these people we have profiled and some of them have started to export even without us. They are getting Local Purchase Orders (LPOs) and International Purchase Orders (IPOs) and we are very pleased.

“Some of those that have not exported are currently supplying to major malls and supermarkets in the country and some of the shops around us here because they’ve been able to get their proper documentation and product information. They know how to win prizes and all that.

“We have helped a lot in terms of labelling, branding products. Now, everybody has a standard. Nobody is bringing rubbish to us. It (export) is spreading like wildfire, even people who are not in export are coming to some of those in it to say, ‘we want to improve on our packaging.

“So, that’s something that has been recognized in this state, that we have done. There’s an improved output in terms of branding, packaging and labelling. Even those sewing clothes, making fascinators, food and beverages, we have been able to do that.

“Some of our exporters are all booked for supplying products for weddings. People are no longer looking for foreign-finished-goods. We are now able to give you a good quality product that is presentable.

“A lot of entrepreneurs have gotten their Nigerian Export Promotion Commission (NEPC) certificate. Before we resumed office (two years ago), most people did not have the certificate. Now, it is so common. Even the NEPC has told us we have made their work so much easier up to the national office.

“They’ve recognized that in Delta State, a lot of people are embracing their certification standards.

Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has also informed us that they’ve never had so many people come over for that particular certificate. Our consultant for the National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) is continually busy, trying to help entrepreneurs meet the qualifications to get their NAFDAC numbers.

So, a big area where we have progressed is in proper documentation and certification and certification, she concluded.