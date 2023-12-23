Subsidy removal: Lagos to roll out more palliatives to residents

The Lagos State government is to roll out more palliatives to further cushion the continuing biting effects of the petrol subsidy removal on the residents of the state.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu announced this on Friday at the 2023 Christmas Carol of Nine Lessons, organised by the governor’s family in partnership with the state ministry of home affairs.

Represented by his wife, Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, the governor stressed the need for peaceful co-existence among the various ethnic stocks in Lagos, just as he called for trust in God and ceaseless prayers for the state in particular, and Nigeria in general.

“As we proceed into the festive period and the New Year, I urge all Lagosians to continue living in peace and righteousness which, according to the scripture exalts a nation.

“There is no doubt in the fact that as individuals and as a nation, the times are challenging. We must, however, not despair nor lose hope. Let us continue to trust in God and have faith in the good intentions of the people we have put in positions of authority.

The governor acknowledged the challenging times the country was passing through, but noted that with ceaseless prayers, the pain will pale into insignificance when the fruits of the sacrifice being made begin to manifest.

“I pray that the good Lord will preserve our lives in good health to witness, feel and enjoy the new glory of our state and nation.

“As we celebrate the yuletide season, I urge all Lagosians to be law-abiding. As a government, we will continue to roll out welfare programmes aimed at cushioning the pain and difficulties being experienced in critical aspects of living”, he said.

Olanrewaju Layode, the state commissioner for home affairs, appealed the residents of the state to keep safe and be their brothers’ keeper by sharing, especially to the less privileged.

“This season teaches us to extend hands of generosity and brotherliness towards mankind, we are required spread love not only during the yuletide but throughout the whole year, and therefore, I enjoin us all to emulate the virtues of Jesus Christ as demonstrated in his humility and service to humanity”, he said.