Suave Empire empowers youths with business inputs

Suave Empire has empowered seven youths with N1 million each through its project – Nigerian Youth Fashion and Empowerment Week (NYFEW).

The leading fashion brand in Ibadan, Oyo State, also awarded the seven lucky participants with gift items which included landed property courtesy of RO and Co Property Limited, a trip abroad courtesy of UFITFLY; a tabletop machine courtesy of Zinsu Tech Nig. Ltd, capacity development training/ program courtesy of OSC Fashion College, 360 Creative Hub, Mahogany International, FacePlus, Suave Fashion Academy and Suave Models Africa.

The participants include Sarah Adesemoye who also bagged another award as the most creative fashion illustrator with the brand name, SHINNE.

Likewise, Isah Rizwana also swept the most creative fashion designer category with brand name, Rizins Fashion House, while Lucas Praise emerged the most creative shoemaking with the brand name, The Shantel.

Also, Arohunmolase Gideon emerged as the most creative with the brand name, Photographer TG Coal; Olasiji Temitope as the most creative make-up artist with the brand name, Toov Beauty; Vincent Ayomide as the most creative hairstylist with the brand name, Main Barber; and Kareem Timileyin as the best male model with the brand name, PIRES as well as Nwabuka Chinelo as the best female model with the brand name, Nelo Matilda. Also Sakirudeen Rahmat, the best participant who doubled as a bag designer was given a business input worth over N500,000 for being an overall outstanding participant among other 33 participants in NYFEW 2021 programme.

Speaking, the Suave Empire CEO, Matthew Ogunniyi said the launch of EXPY Foundation was the beginning of a new dawn, adding, “as we had earlier promised to lift more people during this trying times of our dear nation, we will continue to empower youths and make them self-employed.”