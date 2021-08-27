SUAVE Empire announces Muyiwa Ademola as brand ambassador

A top actor in the Nigerian movie Industry, Muyiwa Ademola popularly revered as Muyiwa Ademola Authentic has been announced as the brand Ambassador of SUAVE Empire.

The Chairman/CEO of SUAVE Empire and Co Limited, Matthew Kehinde Ogunniyi during the signing and unveiling event joyfully expressed how happy he was to have the Nollywood star as the ambassador of SUAVE brand.

Muyiwa is an accomplished Nollywood star in particularly in the Yoruba movie niche and has proven himself over time as a master of his craft displaying excellence and admirable interpretation of skills.

Read also: Lugard, new movie featuring top Nollywood stars, premieres August 22nd

He was unveiled on Monday, August 23rd August 2021 at SUAVE Empire Headquarters at Ibadan, Oyo State.

Also present at the unveiling ceremony was the Managing Director of SUAVE Empire, Bolanle Anuoluwapo Ogunniyi and the MD/CEO; Goldmender Global Investment Ltd (Ambassador/Advertising Agency), Abe-Akinbobola Samuel.

Muyiwa Ademola Authentic will be the face of the SUAVE brand and is expected to leverage his popularity and influence in the entertainment industry and across social media to promote the Fashion, Entertainment, Real Estate and Agribusiness company and her projects.

SUAVE Empire also known as “100percent FashionRealtyAgricTainment Brand” is a luxury business brand and has been in existence since 2012.

Their mission and vision is to advance and contribute meaningfully to the socio-cultural style and development of the immediate environment by reaching out to the general public through top notch products and services.