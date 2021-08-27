Lugard, new movie featuring top Nollywood stars, premieres August 22nd

3 Knights Film Production in conjunction with B5Films and Monomania Entertainment premiered Lugard, one of Nollywood’s most anticipated films of the year, on August 22, 2021.

Lugard tells the intriguing story of an intelligent new entry university student who was initiated into cultism due to his intimidating brain power. After his first assignment, which led to the death of a rival confraternity leader, Lugard’s life is being hunted.

The movie, which was shot with exceptional performance featuring top Nollywood stars such as Gabriel Afolayan, Kehinde Bankole, Adeniyi Johnson, Hafiz ‘Saka’ Oyetoro, Debo ‘Mr Macaroni’ Adebayo, Omowunmi Dada, Zack Orji, Norbert Young, Laduba Quadri Qidad, Kalu Ikeagwu, Tunji Adeyemo and the likes.

The premiere took place at EbonyLife Place Victoria Island, Lagos, amid hosting top Nigerian celebrities ranging from music to comedy, Nollywood and other high profile personalities from different fields.

The performance-driven movie was directed by Tunde Olaoye, one of Nigeria’s top directors, and written by Laduba Quadri Qidad and Segun Akejeje.

Speaking at the premiere, Lekan Ayinde, the producer, said, “Every great movie in Nigeria has something in common, which is the premiere”.

“The premiere of a movie is like a jump start for the marketing of the movie as it helps to put the movie in the right light and positioning for release in cinemas. Lugard’s premiere at the EbonyLife Place on Sunday August 22, 2021 was an event of a lifetime. Those who witnessed the premiere were not only entertained but also educated”.

Lugard the movie will be showing officially in all cinemas nationwide from August 27, 2021.