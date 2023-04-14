Students need sporting activities to develop social skills, and build team spirit – Koiki

For students to develop good social skills and build team spirit, there is a need for schools to create opportunities for sporting education within their curriculum, Lai Koiki, the executive director of Greensprings School, has said.

Speaking at the 2023 Sports Day held at Greensprings School, Lekki campus in Lagos State, Koiki said sports instils many important life lessons such as discipline, focus, dedication, hard work, commitment, perseverance, teamwork and other values such as honesty and responsibility in students.

According to her, the primary focus of schooling is academics, which certainly is an important aspect of building a student’s career and life, but Greensprings School also recognises the importance of sports in education.

She said that embracing sports early enables students to be agile and fit, which helps to improve the cognitive and memory functions of the brain, and also helps them to perform better in their studies.

Koiki further urged students who are representing their various houses to maintain house loyalty, which fosters friendly competition, teamwork, and cohesion.

“Encourage your house or team members when they come up for their events. Celebrate them regardless of the event’s outcome,” she urged students.

Feyi Ojugo, acting deputy director, said that sport has a firm place in Greensprings curriculum because of its immense benefits to the overall development of the students, which includes but is not limited to physical and social development.

Ojugo said that sport contributes to the academic success of students and also helps them to nurture their self-esteem.

She said that involvement in sports not only helps children to develop their social skills but build positive relationships in life.

According to her, through an event like a sports day, children get the chance to show leadership, teamwork, fairness, discipline and communication skills, as they interact with their teammates and face new challenges.

“Given the technology age we live in and how this has changed the way many of us spend our spare time, with children watching television and playing video games more than ever before, it goes without saying that playing sports will help improve their heart rates and get their muscles working better than sitting in front of the television or any other electronic device,” she said.

At the end of the sporting competition which witnessed spectacular displays of track and field, march past, relay races, and other events, Enahoro House emerged as the overall winner; Moremi House emerged as the first runner-up, while Queen Amina House emerged as the second runner-up.