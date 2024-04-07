Students loan: Kwara central senator lauds Tinubu for signing bill into law

Saliu Mustapha, senator representing Kwara central and chairman of the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Production Services and Rural Development, on Friday commended President Bola Tinubu for signing the Student Loans (Access to Higher Education) Act (Repeal and Re-Enactment) Bill, 2024, into law.

In his response to the signing of the bill, Senator Mustapha expressed his support for President Tinubu’s decision, highlighting their shared conviction on the benefits of the loan scheme, which he had fervently advocated for on the Senate floor.

Mustapha, who spoke via his official X page, emphasized the significance of President Tinubu’s assent to the bill, describing it as a welcome development.

He extended his congratulations to all Nigerian students poised to greatly benefit from this groundbreaking initiative.

It reads, “I share the same conviction with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on the benefit of the loan scheme, which I advocated on the Senate floor. The President’s assent to this bill is a welcome development, and I congratulate all Nigerian students who will greatly benefit from this initiative.”

The move he said marks a significant milestone in the realm of education and underscores the government’s commitment to enhancing access to higher education for Nigerian students.