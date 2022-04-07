Street-to-School pushes for quality education

To promote quality education, Street-to-School, a not-for-profit organisation has partnered individuals, organisations and institutions to bring out-of-school children back to class.

The aim of this partnership, according to the organisation, is to reduce the number of out-of-school children which has increased significantly in Nigeria.

Oluwatosin Taiwo, founder of Street-to-School initiative, stated this in an interview with BusinessDay on the sideline of Grazille News lecture and award ceremony organised in recognition of individuals and firms that have contributed to growth and development in various sectors of the economy.

Taiwo, who got an award at the event for her efforts at promoting quality education, disclosed that the foundation had been existing since 2015.

“We identify children, pick them from the streets and get them back to school and pick their bills. We pay for their GCE, JAMB and WAEC. We just want to ensure that no child is stagnant till university level.

“As of today, somebody sent a certificate to me and that is through our free education because we pair them to sponsors. We have amazing professionals that commit to sponsor and we pair them with different children,” Taiwo said.

She explained that the foundation set up a free school in 2015 named Comenius Nursery and Primary school at Alimosho, Lagos, where teachers were paid to take care of the children irrespective of their socio- economic status.