Streaming service expands access to African cinema

As part of efforts to promote African storytelling, Murphy Ben International (MBI) has unveiled a streaming platform for African movies to reshape global perceptions of Africa and provide a unified platform for African storytellers.

The platform will showcase Africa’s cinematic diversity. With its vast library of African films, and trailers, audiences worldwide will have access to the continent’s rich cultural heritage.

MBI’s CEO, Murphy Anawana, emphasised the importance of Aforevo saying, “Our goal is to connect global audiences with authentic African stories, fostering greater understanding and appreciation,” with active participation in industry events, a vast library of African films, a showcase of African cinema’s diversity.

Its subsidiary, Vybz FM also aims to unveil Revo+, a premium video-on-demand platform dedicated to African content.

“This expansion solidifies MBI’s position as a leading streaming content creator, connecting audiences with original Nigerian movies and music,” Anawana said.

