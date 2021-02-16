Stop turning Nigeria into religious economy, Obi tells Christian leaders

A former governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, has called on Christian leaders to resist the seductions of prosperity gospel devoid of hard work which is gradually turning Nigeria into a religious economy rather than a productive economy.

Obi made the call at All Saints Cathedral, Onitsha, during the opening of the Standing Committee Meeting of the Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion. The meeting saw the gathering of about 1,000 delegates, including the primate, archbishops, bishops, chancellors and lay delegates, from across the country.

Obi, who was the vice presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 elections, said the situation had gradually turned the country to a society without values, honesty, hard work, integrity.

“We have gradually turned to a religious economy, rather than a productive economy. Go to different churches today, you hear things like ‘receive your car keys’! You then see people, who should be more concerned about contributing to a more productive economy, falling for such distractions,” Obi said.

“Let the church rise up and spread the true gospel of hard work, diligence and honesty,” he said.

He urged everyone to continue to preach hard work and discipline for societal growth and development.

Obi said that the church could find some well-to-do Christians who would be willing to support her missionary work.

The Primate of Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, Most Rev’d Henry Ndukuba, announced that the church aims at raising N5 billion for the Mission Trust Fund spanning up to five years.

In response, Obi said the Church only needed 500 donors willing to give N10 million each to hit the N5 billion target in no distant time.

“I will support the missionary work here with N10 million. And let me announce that I have about 10 people who are willing to also support the Church with N10 million each. So right now, we only need extra 489 people who can donate N10 million to help us hit the N5 billion target,” he said.

Reinstating his membership of Mbamili Diocese, Anglican Communion, he said he would always support the growth of the diocese as a full member.

He said he decided to join the Mbamili Diocese when he was the governor of Anambra State because the diocese was domiciled within the poorest area of the state and thus, needed all the help they could get.

Obi praised the former Chief Shepherd of the Diocese, Bishop Henry Okeke, whom he said not only preached the gospel, but saved lives both physically and spiritually, and always campaigned for the development of the area.

He called on the new Bishop of the Diocese, Rt Rev Obiorah Uzochukwu, to continue taking the diocese to greater heights.

The dignitaries at the event included Bishop of the Diocese on the Niger, Rt Rev Owen Nwokolo; Deputy Governor of Anambra State, Nkem Okeke; Primate of Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, Henry Ndukuba, among others.