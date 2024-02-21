Stop sitting on files – Wike warns FCTA Directors

The FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike has warned Directors in the FCT Administration against unnecessary bureaucracy that may delay the delivery of road projects.

Wike gave the warning on Tuesday, while inaugurating the construction of a five-kilometre (km) road, connecting Naharati, River Ukya and Unguwan Hausawa communities in Abaji Area Council of FCT.

He particularly warned the Directors against sitting on files for weeks.

“Once I grant approvals, the bureaucracy should be able to do its due diligence within seven days and ensure the release of funds,” he said.

The minister who underscored the importance of rural road projects across the six Area Councils to the federal capital said he would not allow anyone to stifle the development of rural communities in FCT

According to him, any director who refused to act on files that he had already approved, would be labelled a saboteur.

“We had a meeting on Monday with the most senior directors and I was telling them that woe unto that director who will keep a file that I have approved for weeks.

“Woe unto you because you are a saboteur. Once I approve, do the needful. You can take a week to do due diligence. You don’t need to take 20 days.

“The contractors are humans. When the money does not get to them on time, they incur more costs and then they begin to seek variation even though they know that variation is not in my dictionary.

“So, I need the support of the bureaucracy so that we can deliver the dividends of democracy to the people,” he said.

Wike assured rural dwellers that all the road projects would be completed before the end of 2024, including new projects that would soon be inaugurated.

Earlier, the Chairman of Abaji Area Council, Mr Abdullahi Abubakar, said that the road project represented a key moment in the council’s journey towards progress and development.

Abubakar said that the road connecting Naharati, River Ukya and Unguwan Hausawa road was deliberately chosen because of its connectivity.

“When completed it will decongest the by-pass, thus improving access to markets, schools, healthcare facilities, and other essential services for rural communities.

“This road project will also facilitate the movement of goods and services, boosting economic growth, and supporting agricultural activities.” the chairman said.

Similarly, the Ona of Abaji, thanked the minister for the commitment to rural development and pledged the support of the traditional council to ensure the success of the projects.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that so far, the FCT Minister has inaugurated the construction of five rural roads totaling 37.2 kilometres across five Area Councils.

The roads include 11 km road in Kwali Area Council, five km dual carriageway in Kuje, nine km road in Gwagwalada, 7.2 km road in Bwari and now five km road in Abaji Area Council.