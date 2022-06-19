Sterling Alternative Finance launches AltInvest to offer investment opportunities

Sterling Alternative Finance has announced the launch of Nigeria’s first ethical investment platform, AltInvest, to offer robust research tools, a wide range of investment opportunities and competitive returns.

This announcement was made during a media parley held by the bank recently to launch its investment platform.

The non-interest arm of Sterling Bank plc, Sterling Alternative Finance, disclosed that AltInvest is aimed at changing the investment world, with key focus on real sectors in the economy by helping its partners create impact in the economy even as they build wealth without compromising their ethics.

The numerous investment options listed on the App are centered on diverse and real sectors such as Agriculture, Real Estate, among others, all of which are focused on wealth creation, capital appreciation for investors, and supporting economic activities directed toward inclusion, growth, and development.

The investment app also boasts of the digitisation and automation of investment advisory services, real-time portfolio monitoring, and seamless investment placement in a variety of asset classes.

Speaking on the uniqueness of the App, Mohammed Yunusa, director of Digital Products and Innovations, Sterling Alternative Finance reiterated that users on the digital investment platform invest in the financial market through the real sector and are assured personal wealth growth.

He said: “We do investments differently on AltInvest. We ensure we bring your investment’s vision to life by providing the back story of what our users, whom we consider partners, are investing in, as well as providing a certificate of ownership on that particular investment opportunity, which secures investment.”

Speaking further about the Altinvest App, Olatunji Olabisi, chief Information Officer, Sterling Alternative Finance in his remarks described the app as being equipped with the best technology and assured of its efficiency and top-notch security.

“The app has gone through rigorous testing to ensure users’ investments are well-secure. The app also prides itself on having a user-friendly interface which makes investing easier and more accessible for the user. The app also has generous educational resources with details on each of your investment choices. This way, prospective users do not have to know the A-Z on investment before signing up on Altinvest,” he said.

On how the bank mitigates against risks for retail investors, Lukman Adekola, group head, Corporate and Investments Banking Solutions, Sterling Alternative Finance, explained that due diligence has been carried out to hedge against volatility.

He said: “We have conducted our due diligence by identifying the risk associated with investments and we have put in place strategies to mitigate these risks. So, be rest assured that we are making available only secure investments listings for our partners. As an organisation, we firmly believe trust and transparency are critical.”

In his remarks, Abubakar Sulieman, managing director, Sterling Bank Plc, said: “We are extremely excited about our latest product offering, Altinvest. For us as a brand, we are committed to constantly creating value for our partners and stakeholders and I am optimistic that our new offering, Altinvest, will aid in our drive to expand financial inclusion by ensuring that more people have access to finance and investment solutions.”