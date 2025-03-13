Shuaibu Abubakar Audu, Minister of Steel Development, has revealed the interest of the Ministry to investigate the Sagamu Industrial Explosion which occured on Sunday March 2, 2025.

BusinessDay recalls that Omolola Odutola, Police Public Relations Officer, Ogun State Police Command, had confirmed the incident in a statement, saying the explosion was caused by machinery failure

Meanwhile, the Steel Minister in a signed statement, while commiserating with victims and their families, Sagamu Local Government as well as the Ogun State Government, solicited the cooperation of stakeholders to mitigate future incidents.

The statement read, “Our attention has been drawn to the recent unfortunate incidence of an Industrial Accident that happened in a Steel Plant within Ogijo Area of Sagamu Local Government Area of Ogun State on Sunday 2nd March, 2025.

“The Ministry is currently putting in place effective modalities to ensure sanitization of the steel industry in Nigeria.”

It added that it should immediately conduct a thorough investigation to ascertain the immediate and remote causes of the incident and take necessary steps to ensure that the unfortunate incident do not recur.

While soliciting the cooperation of stakeholders to join hands in mitigating any further unfortunate industrial accidents in the Steel industry,

The statement assured that the Steel Ministry would continue to create enabling environment for the development of the Steel Industry in Nigeria catalyse the industrial development of the nation.

