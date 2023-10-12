States under pressure to drive health coverage by 198m

…as FG floats NHIA Act

States are under pressure to bridge a 198.6 million deficit in social health insurance enrollment as the federal government releases the National Health Insurance Authority Act 2022 operational guidelines.

FG has saddled them with the task of ensuring all Nigerians across formal and informal sectors get mandatory coverage under the national health insurance scheme.

Just over 17.8 million people are currently insured according to NHIA.

Muhammad Ali Pate, the coordinating minister of Health and Social Welfare on Wednesday said states will now play a lead role in driving people into the insurance net in line with the adjustments introduced by the act.

In the coming days, only states are expected to set up health insurance authorities and begin to provide a basic minimum package of health services to enrollees.

They are to ensure that their employees are enrolled with their premiums paid and the counterpart funding expected from states is covered.

“What we need is for states to equally prioritise health and strengthen their institutions so that the disparities seen in population coverage are minimised” Pate said during a televised interview on the floating of the NHIA Act 2022.

“All must enroll for the aspiration of the act to materialise. We are providing that direction and an institutional backup through the NHIA framework which private sector players can join.

“I call on all Nigerians to support this direction so that we begin to take into account the health of our population as a priority and not leave anyone out in terms of access to basic healthcare access,” Pate added.

All states have begun the implementation of the basic healthcare provision, but Lagos has taken the lead in the adoption of the act.

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Lagos State governor issued an executive order for the domestication of the act to commence through its Ilera Eko social insurance scheme in July.

The state target is to expand coverage among those in the informal sector, the vulnerable, and the small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

“This will make it possible for the agency to engage with all key stakeholders and ensure that residents of Lagos State have access to quality and affordable healthcare services, thereby moving the state closer to the attainment of UHC,” Sanwo-Olu said during the first health insurance summit convened by the state.

The Act stipulates that state employers as well as the organised private sector pay 10 percent and employees pay a five percent contribution, which sums up to 15 percent of the employee’s basic salary.

Public sector employers on the federal level are to pay 3.25 percent of the contribution while employees pay 1.75 percent, representing 5 percent of the employee’s consolidated salary.

The operational guide also demands that the counterpart funding for services insured under the Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF) be provided.

The BHCPF is a financial tool developed to fund the basic minimum package mostly at the primary healthcare level, covering the operation cost of primary health centres and ensuring access for all including the poor.

In addition to this, a vulnerable group fund (VGF) has been introduced by the Act to secure insurance coverage for those considered the most vulnerable members of the populace.

Pate said some funds have been secured for this category and additional resources are expected to be strategically placed to complement what the government has provided.

This could be achieved if external partners, private sector players, and philanthropists lend support, he said, noting that roughly 1.7 million vulnerable Nigerians are covered through the VGF at the moment.

This leaves 98 percent of the 83 million targeted uncovered.

OOP spending

One of President Bola Tinubu’s four-pillar agenda to transform Nigeria’s healthcare system for improved health outcomes is to provide efficient and equitable healthcare at an affordable rate.

The rationale is to ease out-of-pocket health payments through health insurance for all and foster the development of key value chains of healthcare sector to achieve health security.

According to the minister, there are plans afoot to boost pharmaceutical industrialisation in particular to ensure the local capacity to produce good quality essential medicines of affordable costs is well developed.

Recently, as part of the act, the NHIA initiated a medical supply partnership with 12 pharmaceutical companies that will produce branded essential medicines to guarantee cost and quality.

This is expected to reduce the overall proportion of the pharmaceutical expenditure on health and also potentially lowering the cost for those who may not yet be insured.

Pate also said the NHIA and the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control will work together to improve affordability and maintain the quality of drugs.

“There should be no person trading off whether to pay for food for their families or to pay for the treatment of malaria, for instance,” Pate explained.

“There are many Nigerians who are being pushed into poverty by catastrophic health conditions. When diseases like cancer or kidney disorders hit a family, some folks have to sell their asset to be able to afford them.”