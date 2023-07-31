State government relaxes curfew in Adamawa

The 24-hour curfew imposed across the 21 local government areas of Adamawa State by Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri following the activities of miscreants and some youths in the state in the early hours Sunday that broke into government’s facilities carting away with food and other valuables, has been relaxed.

The relaxation of the curfew followed a meeting in the early hours of Monday between security chiefs and government officials led by the Deputy Governor, Prof. Kaletapwa George Farauta.

Addressing the press shortly after the meeting, the Deputy Governor announced that the curfew has been reviewed from 6pm to 6am and would be reviewed hourly while authorities would maintain an increased security presence to ensure compliance to government’s directives.

She also urged parents to send their children and wards to school, and that business premises should open to enable residents carry on with their day-to-day activities. She warned hoodlums and the public to abide by the curfew and remain courteous and cooperative if approached and questioned by security personnel.

Farauta also said that government would not fold its arms and allow miscreants disrupt the peace of the state.