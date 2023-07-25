Bauchi: Bala submits 23 commissioner nominees to assembly

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has submitted 23 commissioner nominees to the state House of Assembly for screening and confirmation.

Abubakar Suleiman, the speaker of the house, who disclosed this during plenary on Tuesday, said the lawmakers received a message from the state governor, requesting the house to screen and confirm the nominees for appointment as commissioners.

The nominees include Maiwada Bello and Ibrahim Gambo from Alkaleri, Mahmoud Abubakar and Danlami Kawule from Bauchi, Lydia Haruna Tsammani from Bogoro, Ahmed Jalam from Dambam, Yakubu Hamza from Darazo, Usman Santuraki from Dass, and Abdul Hassan of Ganjuwa.

Others are Muhammad Salees from Gamawa, Yakubu Adamu from Giade, Usman Moddibo from Jama’are, Hajara Gidado (Itas/Gadau), among others.