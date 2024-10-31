Start to Scale summit empowers SMEs with tools

The Start to Scale summit hosted by The Business Hub (TBH) marked a significant milestone in Nigeria’s entrepreneurial landscape.

The event, held under the theme, “Growing against all odds”, brought together ambitious business owners, industry experts, and corporate leaders for a day of learning, networking, and inspiration.

Now in its second year, Start to Scale has established itself as a cornerstone event for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in Nigeria.

Dele Faseemo, divisional head of investment banking and specialised markets at Sterling Bank Ltd, noted that, “The resilience and innovation displayed by these entrepreneurs are truly inspiring. In the face of numerous challenges, they continue to push boundaries and drive our economy forward. This summit has provided them with valuable tools and connections to scale their businesses effectively.”

The summit’s carefully curated program addressed the pressing challenges faced by businesses in today’s dynamic economic environment, offering practical strategies and insights to drive growth and sustainability.

Attendees experienced diverse sessions, including engaging panel discussions, fireside chats, and hands-on workshops. These sessions covered a wide range of topics crucial for business success, from innovative marketing strategies to financial management and operational efficiency.

Bolanle Tyson, head of SME products at Sterling Bank Ltd, added, “At Sterling Bank, we recognise the critical role SMEs play in our economy.

“The Start to Scale summit aligns perfectly with our commitment to empowering these businesses. The insights shared here today will undoubtedly contribute to the growth and success of numerous enterprises across Nigeria.”

A major highlight of the event was the business pitch competition, where participants had the opportunity to present their ideas to a panel of industry experts.

Three outstanding entrepreneurs emerged victorious, each receiving a cash prize to further fuel their business growth.

