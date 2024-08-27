Stanbic IBTC supports 136 children with limb loss

Demola Sogunle, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Holdings

Stanbic IBTC Holdings, a subsidiary of the Standard Bank Group, has supported 136 children living with limb loss, recognising that this condition presents challenges that extend beyond the physical to include emotional, psychological, and societal aspects.

At the 10th edition of its flagship Corporate Social Investment (CSI) initiative, the Together4ALimb Walk, Demola Sogunle, chief executive officer of Stanbic IBTC Holdings, highlighted the vital role businesses play in offering comprehensive support.

He urged organisations to acknowledge the multifaceted nature of limb loss, which impacts more than just the physical condition.

“Effectively supporting children with limb loss requires a holistic organisational approach that addresses not only medical needs but also the financial and social challenges faced by the affected families,” Sogunle stated.

He elaborated on the bank’s initiatives aimed at helping underprivileged children with limb loss, explaining that through the Together4ALimb initiative, “we address both the tangible and intangible obstacles these families encounter.”

The 2024 Together4ALimb Walk, themed “Wellness in Motion” 2.0, was designed to highlight and alleviate the challenges faced by underprivileged children suffering from limb loss.

Since its inception in 2015, Together4ALimb has transformed the lives of 55 children by providing prosthetic limbs and establishing educational trust funds of 1.5 million naira for each beneficiary. The programme expanded in 2023, extending its reach to an additional 45 recipients.

The initiative has supported 136 beneficiaries nationwide, ensuring that each child receives an annual prosthetic limb replacement until 18.

This year’s event further solidified Stanbic IBTC’s commitment, welcoming 36 new children into the programme and reinforcing the organisation’s dedication to creating brighter futures for children with limb loss.

Commenting on the initiative, Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, First Lady of Lagos State, noted that over the years, issues surrounding the welfare and rights of persons with disabilities have become central to the national discourse, with various administrations implementing initiatives to combat discrimination and promote social inclusion.

“In today’s world, our society has realised that physical disability is not an inability and therefore should not, in any way, prevent anyone from achieving positive outcomes,” she said.

She praised the bank for its unwavering commitment to this laudable initiative over the years. “Supporting children who have experienced limb loss—whether through accidents, mismanaged injuries, or congenital issues—and providing them with prosthetic limbs and educational trust funds will further assist them in realising their full potential and give them a sense of love, care, and support from society.”

Ejike Anih, founder and chief executive officer of IfeanHealth Orthopaedics, commended Stanbic IBTC for the milestones achieved through the Together4ALimb initiative.

“This initiative explicitly targets the upliftment of underprivileged children, a group often overlooked yet profoundly affected by systemic inequalities. By focusing on these children, the organisation brings attention to their pressing needs and actively works to create tangible, positive changes in their lives,” Anih stated.