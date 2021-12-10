Stanbic IBTC promotes savings culture with Reward4Saving campaign

Stanbic IBTC Reward4Saving promo, targeted at deepening savings culture among Nigerian consumers has produced 12 new millionaires from the December 2021 live draws held recently in Lagos.

Similarly, another 60 customers of the bank from the six regions (operational zones) won N100, 000 each, making it a total of 72 winners across Nigeria.

Wole Adeniyi, CEO, Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc, said the Reward4Saving campaign has impacted the lives of many Nigerians since its inception, with several customers winning cash rewards for just opening accounts with the bank and saving as low as N5, 000

“This is the last draw for the year and we will be witnessing more customers win cash prizes ranging from N100,000 to a whooping N1 million across the six geo-political zones of the country,” he said.

The CEO hoped the promo will inspire other Nigerians to save more and do more with their finances. “We know that saving is an important aspect of an individual’s journey to financial freedom and stability and as a financial institution that cares; we will continue to reward and encourage our customers for their dedication towards building a savings culture,” said Adeniyi.

Kolawole Adebayo, head, data enablement and insight, Stanbic IBTC Bank, said the bank ensured end-to-end digitalization of the process, thereby eliminating any form of manual interaction with the process. He stated that the essence of digitalizing the entire process was to ensure the integrity of the data.

Accordingly, Adedeji Stanbic IBTC is committed to promoting savings culture in society; hence the campaign seeks to encourage people to develop a habit of saving for unprecedented occurrences. “We are indeed happy about the results of the draws and the number of lives being impacted here today through the Reward4Savings consumer promo,” he stated.

According to him, Stanbic IBTC will continue to introduce more initiatives that will not only improve customer experience but impact the lives of its customers. Stanbic IBTC has remained committed to supporting and encouraging its customers,” said Adedeji.

Meanwhile, the bank has rewarded winners in the promo which started this year with a total of N30m so far

The electronic draw for November was held on Wednesday 8 December in Lagos and witnessed by regulatory authorities from the National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON).

To qualify in the draw for the prizes, a customer needs to save a minimum of N5,000 for 30 days in the deposit account of the bank, and the more N5,000 a customer deposits, the more chances to qualify for the draw.