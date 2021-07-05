Stanbic IBTC Holdings set to enable single sign-on capability on Mobile App

To unify customer experience while using its Mobile App, Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, is set to introduce the Single Sign-on authentication feature that will allow customers access all their active profiles across the Group.

The Single Sign-on is an innovative capability from the end-to-end financial services institution. It was birthed to simplify customers’ access to the Stanbic IBTC Mobile App, also known as the Super App. It enables customers to use single login credentials to access multiple services operated across the Group on its Super App.

Demola Sogunle, chief executive, Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, in a statement stated that the Single Sign-on enabled capability would no longer isolate customers’ access to financial services as was the case in times past on its Mobile App.

He said, “the Single Sign-on capability enabled on the Stanbic IBTC Holdings Super App will not only remove difficulties associated with using different passwords while operating more than one subsidiary, but it will also efficiently deliver on our vision to operate as a Universal Financial Services Organisation (UFSO) in the digital era.”

The benefit of this new initiative is the customer’s option to enable the Single Sign-on on one or all the Stanbic IBTC subsidiaries they operate via the Super App and reduce the inconvenience of retrieving lost passwords for different subsidiaries.

This capability permits a user to use one set of login credentials – for example, a username and password – to access multiple profiles with the group. It enables users to remember and manage just a single username and password on the Mobile App, thereby streamlining the process of signing on with different passwords.

Demola reiterated Stanbic IBTC’s readiness to continue to seek, proffer innovative solutions to customers’ challenges and meet them at the point of their financial needs.

“The birth of the Single Sign-on can be described as meeting a pressing need at the right time, and we are very positive that this will bring smiles to the faces of our customers,” Demola concluded.