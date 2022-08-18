Stakeholders urged to promote intergenerational solidarity, embrace youth inclusiveness

Stakeholders in the Nigerian telecommunication sector have been urged to be more strategic in driving initiatives that promote intergenerational solidarity, embrace youth inclusiveness and guarantee a peaceful and progressive world for all.

Abdulrahman Ado, the executive director, regulator, and corporate affairs, 9mobile, stated this in commemoration of this year’s International Youth Day themed, ‘Inter-generational Solidarity: Creating A World for All Ages’. According to him, for a society to experience progress in its developmental goals, the youth must be engaged and adequately empowered to be leaders and problem solvers.

The International Youth Day is designated by the United Nations to highlight issues affecting the youth and draw attention of the international communities while also celebrating the potential of the youth as partners in today’s global society.

Read also: Intergenerational solidarity, key to driving sustainable innovation in Nigeria – Experts

“At 9mobile, we are a youthful brand and very particular about the growth and development of young people because they are the future we see today and as such we must encourage and give them a sense of belonging which will invariably inspire them to thrive and contribute to the sustainability and growth of the society,” Ado stated during an Instagram live session, hosted by Olorisupergal and graced by Atunyota Alleluya Akpobome (Ali Baba) ace comedian and actor, to discuss the relevance of the youth in the society.

According to Akpobome, to promote intergenerational solidarity in society and bridge the gap between the older and younger generation, the culture of shared values must be entrenched to accommodate both the young and the old at home and in the workplace. This would promote the convergence of understanding on the need for mutual respect among all.

“Tolerance and understanding is a way to strike a balance between age groups. The older generation must have an open mind to today’s realities in dealing with the differences in values and behaviour of today’s youths. In other words, tolerance, respect and culture are the prerequisites for dealing with the culture shock among the elderly and the younger generation”.

Noting that there is an urgent need to create platforms where the youth can be properly and productively engaged in order to harness their God-given potentials for the benefit of society, Akpobome added that the youth must be well represented in the affairs of politics, education and the economy.