Stakeholders urge stronger Nigeria-China ties for economic growth, security

Stakeholders have called for a stronger Nigeria-China ties, emphasizing the importance of this partnership in fostering economic growth, regional security, cultural exchange, and global governance.

At the 2024 Mid-Autumn Festival Salon Dinner, hosted by the China General Chamber of Commerce in Nigeria and the China Cultural Center in Abuja, various experts spoke on the potential impact of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP) between Nigeria and China.

Olalekan Batatunde, a Research Fellow at the Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution, highlighted China’s critical support in counter-insurgency, counter-terrorism, and maritime security as key factors in addressing Nigeria’s security challenges.

He noted that China’s support in areas such as counter-insurgency, counter-terrorism, and maritime security would play a key role in addressing Nigeria’s pressing security challenges.

Babatunde said the partnership offers opportunities for capacity building and training for Nigerian security personnel,

“This will enhance Nigeria’s ability to tackle security threats and promote peace and stability in the West African sub-region. The CSP, announced during the 2024 Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) Summit, aims to strengthen development, stability, and security across the region,” he said

He said the partnership is expected to foster collaboration in critical areas such as trade, investment, infrastructure development, science, technology, and innovation. However, he stressed that the success of the CSP will rely on effective implementation and mutual trust between both nations.

“The development is a significant boost to Nigeria’s efforts to address its security challenges and promote regional stability,” Dr Batatunde said, adding that economic cooperation would also flourish under the CSP.

China has pledged to increase investments in Nigeria’s infrastructure, including transportation networks, energy, and telecommunications sectors.

Beyond economic and security ties, the partnership is set to enhance cultural exchange and people-to-people diplomacy. Both countries have agreed to strengthen cooperation in education, healthcare, and tourism. Dr Batatunde noted that Nigeria could learn valuable lessons from China’s experiences in poverty reduction, economic development, and environmental protection.

The CSP also aligns with broader global challenges, with both nations agreeing to collaborate on issues such as climate change, pandemics, and economic inequality. Dr Batatunde concluded that the partnership presents Nigeria with opportunities to assert its national interests and elevate its global standing.

Li Xuda, Cultural Counsellor of the Chinese Embassy, spoke on the significance of the Mid-Autumn Festival, one of the most important holidays in Chinese culture. He explained that the festival symbolizes the harvest season and the belief that hard work yields fruitful results, drawing a parallel to Nigeria and China’s collaborative efforts.

“In the future, China and Nigeria will work together to promote our tangible and intangible cultural heritage, further strengthening our cultural exchange and cooperation,” Li remarked.

In his remarks, Charles Onunaiju, Director Centre for China Studies, Abuja, highlighted the need for Nigeria to fully leverage the opportunities provided through the partnership with China.

He expressed concerns over the pace at which some projects are being executed, emphasizing that delays could undermine the long-term benefits of the collaboration.

“One key area of concern is the lack of transparency and accountability in some government agencies handling FOCAC-related projects. Also, there’s need for proper monitoring to ensure that the funds allocated are utilized effectively and that projects are completed within the stipulated timeframes,” he said.

Nigeria has signed so many memorandum of understanding with China but the country has not leveraged on these agreements and opportunities. China has a good structure that has helped bring about employment opportunities for its citizens, Nigeria can learn from their structure and replicate what works,” he noted.