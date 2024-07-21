Stakeholders to proffer solutions to global economic problems at ASIS forum

Stakeholders and policy makers are set to proffer sustainable solutions to global and Africa’s challenges at the Africa Social Impact Summit (ASIS) 2024 scheduled to hold in Lagos State.

So far, the global event has delegates registered from over 50 countries from across the world.

This diverse representation underscores the summit’s worldwide appeal, as its significance as the premier platform for sustainable development in Africa.

The event will take place on July 25th and 26th at the Eko Convention Centre.

Organisers say the wide participation highlights the summit’s role in promoting international collaboration to address the continent’s critical issues.

In a statement to the media, by the organizers on Saturday, noted that many participants would come from various part of the world.

From West Africa, delegates include participants from Nigeria, Ghana, Senegal, Côte d’Ivoire, Gambia, Togo, Burkina Faso, Sierra Leone, and Guinea. East Africa will see participation from Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, Ethiopia, and Somalia.

Central Africa will be represented by Congo – Kinshasa, Congo – Brazzaville, Chad, and Cameroon. Southern Africa will have delegates from South Africa, Botswana, Namibia, Zambia, Malawi, Madagascar, and Lesotho, while North Africa will be represented by Morocco and Algeria.

Internationally, countries such as the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, Denmark, Belgium, Austria, Italy, Switzerland, Slovenia, and Albania will also be in attendance.

This global participation highlights ASIS’s importance as an inclusive forum dedicated to finding sustainable solutions to Africa’s challenges.

ASIS, co-convened by the Sterling One Foundation and the United Nations, is designed to be a collaborative forum where stakeholders from various sectors can develop and implement initiatives that drive social and economic progress.

The summit’s alignment with the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) aims to promote sustainable solutions through strategic partnerships and innovative approaches.

Olapeju Ibekwe, CEO of the Sterling One Foundation, emphasised the significance of this global engagement: “The diverse representation at ASIS 2024 is a testament to the collective commitment to driving sustainable change in Africa. This summit is an opportunity to forge impactful partnerships that will accelerate our progress towards the SDGs.”

ASIS 2024 aims to create a collaborative environment for stakeholders to innovate and implement impactful solutions.