Stakeholders in international education industry honoured with Merit Awards

Prominent individuals and institutions in the international education industry were celebrated at the second edition of The International Education (TINE) Africa Awards, held in Lagos on Friday.

The event, organised by Laprinxo Consult, recognised stakeholders for their outstanding contributions to advancing international education across Africa.

Louis Adekola, the convener of the awards, explained its purpose: “This award is to celebrate individuals and stakeholders who have made outstanding contributions to the international education industry in Africa.”

The event brought together practitioners from across Africa and beyond, highlighting the importance of innovation and support in creating impactful global education opportunities.

A total of 20 awards were presented, including 19 voting categories and the prestigious TINE Africa Lifetime Achievement Award, which was given to Rose Omonubi, founder of Nubi Educational Counselling, for her exemplary work in the study-abroad sector.

The University of Lagos (UNILAG) was awarded the most international university (Western Africa), the University of Nairobi named as the most international university (Eastern Africa), Cairo University awarded as most international university (Northern Africa) and University of Cape Town as the most international university (Southern Africa).

James Cook University Brisbane, Australia was awarded as the most impactful overseas university, while University of Central Lancashire, UK received the best international students support award, Oxbridge Tutorial College, Lagos received the international school of the year award while pathway provider of the year award goes to Oxford International Education Group.

Other awardees include Sable International Study Abroad, Nigeria (best agency of the year award West & Central Africa), S3 Education Consultants (East African Community) (best agency of the year award East & Southern Africa), ApplyBoard (agent aggregator of the year award), and Negxy Concept Limited (digitally excellent agency award).

Others are Edward Consulting (most ingenious agency award), Study Advisory Services Limited, Nigeria (new agency of the year award), Chrys Ugo Ajoku – Hench Education (best counsellor of the year award-Male), and Moronke Oladimeji, Expert Education & Visa Services (best counsellor of the year award-Female).

