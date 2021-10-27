Stakeholders disagree on Bill to back computer forensic practice in Nigeria

Stakeholders in science, information technology and security are divided over the desirability or otherwise of a Bill to give legal backing to the Chartered Institute of Computer Forensics of Nigeria (CICFON).

The stakeholders, including; the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation, CICFON, the Computer Professionals Registration Council of Nigeria (CPN) and National Defence Headquarters made their positions known at public hearing on Bills to establish Chartered Institute of Computer Forensics and National Institute of Oil & Gas Technology/Entrepreneurial Studies, Egbema in Imo State.

In his presentation, Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Ogbonnaya Onu asked lawmakers to consider and pass the Bill as it will be of immense benefit to the nation especially in the areas of criminal justice administration, public safety and national security, employment and job creation.

The Minister who was represented by Adebayo Adeyemi, Deputy Director, Information and Communication Technology of the Ministry said the passage of the Bill will enhance public safety and national security through improved and speedy investigation of cybercrimes, improvements in criminal justice delivery and administration.

He identified other benefits as: “Local capacity enhancements in the practice of digital, mobile and computer forensics through skills acquisition and strict regulation. New employment and career enhancement opportunities in the area of digital, mobile and computer forensics to combat unemployment.

“Regulation, development, advancement and promotion of digital, mobile and computer forensics practice and profession. Research and development into indigenous development and production of locally developed digital forensic equipment, software and tools”.

Similarly, CICFON President/Chairman, Peter Olayiwola insisted that the Bill be speedily considered as it is fundamental to the national security, equity and justice in the administration of the criminal justice system, and the socio-political and economic development of Nigeria.

Olayiwola also implored the Federal Government to be proactive in that regard and channel its resources and its boundless energies to ensure that it accords the CICFON Bill, the speedy passage into law.

“The Institute has paid the price, made sacrifices for the country and served the country. We therefore, urge the House Committee on Science and Technology to report back to the Committee of the Whole of the House of Representatives with their recommendations that this Bill should be given a speedy and accelerated passage into law.

“Since this bill is in accordance with the provision of Section 18 of Chapter 2 of

the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (1999) as amended, which stipulates that: (2) government shall promote science and technology; the Bill should be given accelerated hearing and subsequent passage into law.

“The objective of this Bill is to obtain a charter or legislative backing for the Incorporated Computer Forensics Institute and thereby transform it into a Chartered Institute. As the pioneering computer forensics institute in Nigeria, it was incorporated in 2008, after receiving the approval of both the Federal Ministry of Education and the Federal Ministry of Justice to operate as an Institute providing training and certification to its members”, he argued.

However, Kole Jagun, CPN President opposed the passage of the law on the following grounds that there is already an existing law so passing the Bill would lead to conflict and abrogation of existing law as well as duplication of functions.

“CPN is established to regulate and control information technology education and practice in Nigeria. Going by the provisions section 1a and 1b of the proposed Chartered Institute of Computer Forensics of Nigeria Bill only computer professionals…can engage in digital mobile and computer forensics. This is what your proposed Bill said which is already in conflict with the Act (CPN) 1993.

“One of the reasons we are also opposing is the confusion amongst computer professionals. In accordance with the CPN Act, persons and organisations engaged in computer practice and IT devices in the country are required to register with CPN and obtain a license to practice. Now, if you are approving this Bill, are you saying now that if I want to practice I will get double licenses?”

Also, Amos Bulus, Air Commodore who spoke on behalf of Defence Headquarters said passing the Bill was not in the best interest of the country’s security architecture.

“…I strongly believe that we will not be doing justice to this country if allowed to run because the national security of the country will actually be left in the hands of the Institute. I think it will not be in our best interest. On that note I want to lend my voice to the earlier position taken by CPN”, he said.

Earlier, Chairman of the House Committee on Science, Technology and Innovation, Beni Lar said the Bill on Chartered Institute of Computer has critical roles to play in detection, reliable evidence-based prosecution and balanced judicial pronouncement.

“This Bill couldn’t have come at a better time than now, when the nation is faced with security challenges. It equally seeks to provide electronic evidence in solving all manner of terrestrial crime without exception. This interaction is aimed at fine-tuning every aspect of the Bill to make it a functional Act of the National Assembly.

“The second Bill for discussion at this Public Hearing is for the establishment of the National Institute of Oil & Gas Technology and Entrepreneurial Studies in Egbema, Imo State. It is seeking to: a. provide detailed identification of Technology, technical and skills acquisition needs for the economy and develop training programmes to meet those needs, especially in the Oil and Gas Sector and Entrepreneurial Studies”, she added.