Stakeholders differ over N200 levy on PoS operators in Akwa Ibom

A revenue consultant and the Mkpat Enin Local government council in Akwa Ibom State have differed on the collection of levies after an outrageous weekly levy of N200 was imposed on each POS operator in the area.

The notice for the payment of the POS operators permit/revenue ticket within the council area was contained in a statement issued by the council’s revenue consultant, Obong Boniface, and signed on behalf of the council’s chairman, Anieokpon Eno Ekpo.

According to the statement, all POS operators are to pay a “weekly revenue ticket of N200 only to the local government through their accredited revenue agent for services within i=the local government area”

The payment of the levy commenced on January 1 this year but it has since generated bad blood between the operators and the council.

Read also: A/Ibom bans activities of scavengers after deadly clash

Council chairman, Anieokpon Ekpo has however denied knowledge of the levy on the operators saying he has never been on the know and was never consulted before the imposition.

In a message signed by the chairman’s press secretary, he frowned at the decision of the revenue consultant to use the official letterhead of the council and signing the letter on behalf of the chairman without his permission.

“It has come to the notice of the executive chairman of Mkpat Enin LGA, a publication from one the revenue consultants imposing a weekly levy of N200 on the POS vendors within Mkpat Enin LGA.’’

“It advised the POS vendors to remain calm while going about their daily legitimate duties as any imposition without the express consent of the executive chairman remains null and void,’’ the statement added.

He was said to have directed the immediate suspension of the said revenue consultant.