Stakeholders advocate data governance for national development

Stakeholders in Nigeria’s data management space have stressed the need for the government, as well as businesses to deliberately harness available data for national development.

Speaking at the data governance conference in Abuja, Ayodele Bakare, the head of the National Development Division at the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), said that as a country it was time for Nigeria to leverage data as a means to social and economic prosperity.

He explained that to be able to maximise the value of data, organisations must possess a data governance structure, which is a subset of data management. This, he said includes knowing the right methodology to gather data, clean it up, storing, processing, data protection, transmission and most importantly to be able to derive knowledge and intelligence from it.

“If Nigerians can effectively manage its data, then definitely, more investment will come to Nigeria. And again, if you’re looking at investment, you need to have the right strategy to manage your data to ensure that you can be innovative and also be creative.

“So once you have that in place, then definitely you will have more investment pouring into the country. Good decisions must be data driven, must be sufficient and must be accurate, with the right technology to mine knowledge from such data,” he said.

The conference themed: ‘Harnessing Data Governance for National and Regional Development’ was organised by the Centre for the Study of the Economies of Africa (CSEA) in collaboration with the Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC), the African University of Science and Technology (AUST) and Baze University.

In his remarks, Adedeji Adeniran, the Director of Research, at CSEA, noted that as a continent, Africa has missed out on past industrial revolutions, adding that how available data is processed including Artificial Intelligence (AI), will shape the next industrial revolution.

He said, “And if Africa will benefit from this industrialisation, one very critical thing is we need to be part of that global value chain. We can’t just be consumers, we need to be part of the producers.

“And for you to be a part of the producers group, you actually need to be creating something. And that really sets out an enabling environment for data and data innovations. That’s why data governance is critical.”

For Fatima Sani, Legal Officer, Strategy, Partnerships and Communications Department of the NDPC, Nigeria in 2023 enacted the Data Protection Act to ensure that data are protected, adding that one key aspect of data governance is data security and data privacy.

The NDPC, according to her had recently launched a strategic roadmap and action plan that identified five key pillars ranging from governance, human capacity development, collaboration and cooperation, funding and sustainability, ecosystem and technology.

“We have licensed data protection compliance organisations. We have just launched a national certification process. Notably, we are a member of the Global Privacy Assembly, which is made up of 130 data protection authorities worldwide. We are also a member of the Network of African Data Protection Authorities in Africa,” she added.