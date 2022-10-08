St. Finbarr’s College Old Boys Association Business Group to host trade expo

The Business Group of St. Finbarr’s College Old Boys Association (SFCOBA) has concluded arrangements to organise a trade expo.

Tagged ‘International Trade Expo 2022’, the two-day expo will hold from October 28 – 29, 2022 at the grounds of St. Finbarr’s College Akoka, Lagos, starting from 11am each day.

The purpose of the SFCOBA international trade expo, according to Bosede Odelusi, immediate past second vice president of the association, who is also the founder of the business group and sponsor of the trade expo, is to lay the foundation for good policies including; new ideas, best business practices, and ease of doing business for start-ups and aspiring entrepreneurs with the aim of getting them to compete favourably on the global stage. He added that the expo’s main objectives are to create an avenue to showcase and advertise individual businesses and to network and share ideas.

While the group is inviting members of the public, other targets include the business community, financial Institutions, the Catholic Community, St. Finbarr’s College Parents/Teachers Association, students from all Catholic schools in Lagos, and members of secondary schools old boys and old girls associations in Nigeria.

Read also: Team UNIBEN emerges grand winner of Youth Leadership Debate

According to Lekan Badejo, coordinator of the trade fair, the fair will highlight and recognize the crucial role played by small and medium-scale organisations, start-ups, and innovators within and outside the association. It will also provide a unique opportunity to further boost trade exchange among exhibitors, build business relationships and networks with value and at the same time encourage participants to have a little fun.

“It will set the scene, create domestic opportunities for the small business sector, and enhance global competitiveness. It will also forge relationships and produce a viable environment whereby small businesses can compete and thrive. The overall idea is geared toward entrepreneurs becoming more interested in doing than dreaming. The event will also feature cultural activities, music and other side attractions,” Badejo added.

Incidentally, the trade expo will be a first of its kind in the history of old students association in Nigeria. Conference papers will be delivered by distinguished international speakers from the school who will share insight and valuable experiences on different spheres of the economy. This will be followed by exhibition of goods and services by various vendors and service providers with rewards and incentives.

It would be recalled that Father Joseph Slattery established St. Finbarr’s College, Akoka, in 1956. It was the first technical college in Nigeria, and is also well known for sports and academic excellence.