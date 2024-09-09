SSS takes over SERAP Office in Abuja

Operatives from the State Security Service (SSS) are currently stationed at the Abuja office of the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP), in what the organization is calling an unlawful occupation.

According to reports, the security agents are demanding to meet with SERAP’s directors, raising concerns over potential harassment and intimidation tactics against the organization.

SERAP, known for its advocacy of human rights and good governance, has urged President Bola Tinubu to step in and halt the activities of the SSS.

“President Tinubu must immediately direct the SSS to end the harassment, intimidation, and attack on the rights of Nigerians,” a SERAP spokesperson said in a statement.

This incident followed the recent arrest of Joe Ajaero, the president of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), by the Department of State Services (DSS), sparking further outrage over the conduct of the nation’s security agencies.

On social media, many Nigerians are voicing their concerns, including user @PureStanley, who posted: “Now, SSS is harassing and intimidating SERAP in Abuja. This has to stop! @officialABAT, This is no longer democracy.”

The incident has fueled widespread criticism of the government’s handling of dissent, with many questioning whether Nigeria’s democracy is under threat. Online, the hashtag #StopTheHarassmentNowTinubu has been trending, as more citizens express their discontent with what they see as an emerging pattern of governmental overreach.

There has yet to be an official response from the presidency or the SSS regarding the occupation of SERAP’s office or the arrest of the NLC leader.

However, calls for Tinubu to address these actions continue to grow louder as concerns over the suppression of civil rights deepen across the country.

The situation is ongoing, with many awaiting further developments on both incidents.