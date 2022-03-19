SS3 student wins STEP School Agri-competition

Destiny Edoro of Gbagada Senior Grammar School on Friday emerged the winner of the first edition of the Start Them Early Programme (STEP) Agri-competition held in Lagos.

The second and third positions in the programme organized by the Innovative Youth in Agriculture (I-Youth) project for all public secondary school in Lagos State, went to Joshua David of Comprehensive Senior High School, Alapere, Ketu, Lagos and Asokere Misimau of Ajara comprehensive Senior High School, Badagry, Lagos respectively.

Fielding questions from journalists, the Senior Secondary School (SSS3) who defeated five competitors at the final stage to clinch the prize, said the competition has been challenging.

He said, ”it has made me research into and devDestiny Edoro of Gbagada Senior Grammar School on Friday emerged the winner of the first edition of the Start Them Early Programme (STEP) Agri-competition elop interest in agriculture. I have acquired more knowledge and I hope to train younger ones in agriculture and advance the study in Nigeria.’’

Read also: Delta State University asks students to resume classes

Folasade Adefisayo, Lagos State Commissioner for education, said the state government accords importance to agriculture and education.

Adefisayo, represented by the permanent secretary ministry of education, Abolaji Abayomi said, “Over the years, government at different levels has stressed the need to go back to agriculture, not just to have food sustainability but for diversification of the economy.

Also, the executive manager, Youth Project, Aline Mushigo said the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA) has for the past decade, invested a lot of time in building the young people and ensuring that they don’t only acquire the necessary knowledge but also exposed to technology, innovations and research that allow them to tap into agriculture from different streams.

“The Innovative Youth in Agriculture has invested in younger youth for a strong purpose. And that purpose is because we believe that the future begins today. And the future cannot be built unless the young people who will make it happen are well nurtured,” he said.