SpeakHER conference to bridge communication gaps faced by women

SpeakHer conference is positioned to help women find their confidence, take their seats at the table and use the power of their voices, words and ideas to transform their communities, and society at large, as well as build successful businesses and careers.

According to the organisers, the SpeakHER annual conference will be a ‘TED-style’ gathering of female public speakers, who seek to build their profile and confidence through the art and practice of public speaking.

Once a year, the SpeakHER team will gather up to 200 Nigerian and African women (21 and over) for a full day’s gathering of masterclasses and speakathons with two parts.

Broadcaster, Ayo Mairo-Ese, and Corporate Executive, Rolake Akinkugbe-Filani, have come together to drive this initiative dedicated to empowering women with communication excellence.

Read also: I-Train to empower women entrepreneurs, professionals with mentorship

Themed ‘Find Your Roar – The Power of a Woman’s Voice to Change Her World!’, the SpeakHER Conference will be holding on the 14th of October at the Ecobank Pan African Centre at 9am.

The event seeks to bridge the communication gap faced by many women, providing them with tools and platforms to articulate their visions, ideas, and inspirations confidently.

“Empowering women with communication excellence is a holistic approach to nurturing confidence, mastering delivery, and creating opportunities for women to express themselves genuinely.” Rolake Akinkugbe-Filani stated.

According to Ayo Mairo-Ese, “We have found that many women, despite their innovative ideas and leadership potential, are unable to express themselves effectively, leading to lost opportunities. SpeakHER aims to change that narrative.”

SpeakHER intends to be a catalyst to help women thrive by using the power of communication excellence to bring change.