Sowore joins Lagos #EndBadGovernance prostesters

Omoyele Sowore, presidential candidate of the African Action Congress in the 2023 election, has joined protesters of #EndBadGovernance in Lagos state.

Sowore arrived at the protest ground as protesters sang in solidarity with various placards.

Residents of the State, on Tuesday, stormed the popular Ikeja Underbridge to resume the #EndBadGovernance, which was first staged in August.

The protest started on August 1 and lasted for 10 days before it was suspended to resume today, October 1, which marks the country’s Independence Day.

The protest is coming following the current economic hardship faced in the country.

Nigerians in the country had raised their voices to protest as a way of expressing their grievances against the high cost of living, hunger, high levels of unemployment, and limited access to quality education as major concerns amongst others.

