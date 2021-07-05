Southern governors meet to discuss open grazing, restructuring

Southern Governors are meeting Monday in Lagos State.

The governors’ meeting is a follow-up to the last one held in May in Asaba Delta State and is attended by most governors in the region while some of them are represented by their deputy.

The meeting commenced at about 11:30 am and is still ongoing.

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Lagos State governor, received the governors at Alausa, Ikeja, the venue of their meeting and they proceeded to the meeting which is currently held behind closed-door.

Some of those at the meeting include Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State; Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State; Gboyega Oyetola of Osun State; and Edo State deputy governor Philip Shaibu.

Others include Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun; Enugu State governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi; Ekiti State Governor Kayode Fayemi.

Rotimi Akeredolu, Chairman of the Southern Governors Forum assured that a communique will be issued at the end of the meeting.