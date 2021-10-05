South East security meeting condemns killings, sit-at-home orders

The South East governors, the pan-Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo and other stakeholders have condemned the killings in the zone, urging religious leaders and traditional rulers to continue to dialogue with the youth to ensure that normalcy returned to the zone.

The security meeting held in Enugu State, Tuesday, reviewed the situation and took some decisions aimed at stemming the tide.

The leaders at the meeting condemned the killings in the zone and agreed to join hands with security agencies to stop the carnage.

The communiqué issued at the end of the meeting also condemned the sit-at-home order, which is mostly issued by the people in the Diaspora, who do not feel the pains.

In view of the information that even IPOB had cancelled the sit-at-home, they resolved that the governors and all people of the South East take a drastic step within the ambit of the law to ensure that there is no further sit-at-home in the zone and that people are allowed to freely move about in Igboland.

Read Also: Southeast governors & contributory pension scheme: Unfortunate & disappointing!

In the 8-point communiqué, they ordered that South East security outfit, Ebubeagu, be launched in all the South East states and enabling laws passed before the end of 2021.

The meeting received the committee’s report on various matters affecting the South East, especially the issues of security and marginalisation of the zone and resolved to study the report for immediate implementation and engagement with the Federal Government.

The meeting also supported the forth-coming election in Anambra State and directed security agencies to ensure a peaceful exercise on November 6, 2021 as scheduled by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).