South-East melting into the APC zone, making party leading one – Buni

The All Progressives Congress (APC) caretaker chairman, Mai-Mala Buni has said, the southeast geo-political zone, hitherto referred to as the stronghold of opposition parties, is gradually melting into the ruling party and increasing its fortunes to remain Nigeria’s leading political party.

Buni who is also the governor of Yobe State said this while inaugurating a National Committee on Reconciliation of the APC in Abuja on Monday.

Read also: Anambra poll: VON DG seeks Zikist model merger for APGA, APC

He expressed optimism that APC would emerge victorious at the November 6 Anambra governorship election with five serving, and four former members of the House of Representatives, nine members of the State Assembly and chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) joining the ruling party.

“The Caretaker committee found it expedient to constitute the National Reconciliation Committee to reconcile emerging misunderstandings and differences which might arise from the outcome of the congresses”, Buni said.

Addressing journalists after the inauguration, Chairman of the Committee, Abdullahi Adamu a former Governor of Nassarawa State said his team would consult with APC leaders and members to reconcile grievances before the party’s convention.