South Africa leads Forbes’ 2024 Top 10 best companies in Africa

In Forbes’ list of 850 best companies to work for in 2024, South Africa leads with nine among the top ten African companies featured on the list.

This was revealed in its eighth annual ranking of the World’s Best Employers 2024 in partnership with Statista, a global market research firm.

The report surveyed 3,000 employers in over 50 countries who work for multinational corporate groups that employ more than 1,000 workers and operate in at least two of the six continental regions of the world (Africa, Asia, Europe, Latin America, and the Caribbean, North America, and Oceania).

According to Forbes, respondents were asked whether they would recommend their company to family or friends and to rate it based on such criteria as salary, talent development, and remote work options.

In the report, about 850 companies were ranked across 48 countries and South African companies dominated the African ranking. This showcases the country’s advanced corporate infrastructure, emphasis on employee well-being, and commitment to strong economic ties within Africa and globally.

In addition, Access Bank Plc, a Nigerian multinational company, was also ranked 565th among 850 but 10th among the top 10 African companies to work for in 2024.

Here are the top ten African companies to work in 2024 by Forbes

Standard Bank Group

Standard Bank Group Limited is a banking and finance holding company, founded in 1969 and headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa. The firm offers transactional banking, saving, borrowing, lending, investment, insurance, risk management, wealth management, and advisory services. It operates through Personal and Business Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; Central and Other; Banking Activities; Other Banking Interests; and Liberty.

Nedbank Group

Nedbank Group Limited is a bank holding company, which engages in financial services through its banking subsidiary, Nedbank Limited. It operates through Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking, Nedbank Retail and Business Banking, Nedbank Wealth, Centre, and Fellow Subsidiaries. Nedbank Group was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Sandton, South Africa.

MTN Group

MTN Group Limited is a network information technology services company founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Roodepoort, South Africa. It offers broadband and Internet products and services and converged fixed or mobile products and services. The firm also serves local, national, and international telecommunications industries.

Sasol

Sasol Limited is a holding company that specialises in liquid fuels, chemicals, and low-carbon electricity. It operates through Mining; Exploration and Production International; Energy; Base Chemicals; Performance Chemicals; and Group Functions. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

FirstRand

FirstRand Limited is a holding company that engages in banking, insurance, and investment products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and public sector customers through its subsidiaries. It operates through several segments such as FNB, RMB, WesBank, Aldermore, FCC, and Others. The company was founded in February 1998 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Adcorp

Adcorp Holding Company is a business and service industry established in 1975 by John Wentzel. It is a workforce solutions company driven to grow people, businesses, and economies through connections and talent management solutions. It operates in Australia but is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Mediclinic International

Mediclinic International Limited is a hospital group focused on providing acute care, specialist-orientated, multi-disciplinary hospital services, and related service offerings. It offers multi-disciplinary private healthcare facilities and provides facilities with international standard technology, which is backed up by medical expertise and the empathy of its nursing staff. Mediclinic International was founded by Edwin de la Harpe Hertzog in 1983 and is headquartered in Stellenbosch, South Africa.

AECI

African Explosives and Chemical Industries (AECI) is a construction, chemicals, and raw materials industry listed on the JSE in 1966. The AECI Group was founded in 1896 by Holger Riemensperger and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa. The company operates various sectors including Mining solutions (explosives and initiating systems), Specialty fibers, Specialty chemicals, and Real Estate market segments.

Sappi

Sappi Limited operates as a holding company for wood-fiber-based solutions. It was founded on December 17, 1936, and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa. The firm operates in Europe, North America, and Southern Africa. Its products include dissolving wood pulp, printing papers, packaging and speciality papers, casting and release papers, biomaterials, and forestry.

Access Bank

Access Bank Plc is a Nigerian multinational financial service company. It was founded on February 8, 1989 and is headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria. The firm operates through Corporate and Investment Banking, Commercial Banking, Retail Banking, and Business Banking.

